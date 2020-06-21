43 mins ago - Health

Former FDA commissioner urges public to wear masks: "It's really all we have"

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he thinks local governments will need to mandate face masks for the general public as infections surge in a number of states, arguing that they're "losing precious time."

Why it matters: With significant community spread in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona, some sort of mitigation is necessary in order to stop the outbreaks from tipping into "exponential growth" in the next week, Gottlieb said. And unlike in March and April, states are no longer going to be willing to shut down parts of the economy.

  • California, one of the states that has seen a spike in infections, issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public last week.

Between the lines: Facial coverings have become part of a political and cultural debate, with few people seen donning masks at the Trump rally in Tulsa on Saturday night. Gottlieb dismissed the idea that masks should be a partisan issue, calling it a "collective action we can all take to help protect our fellow citizens."

  • "It's something that we can do, collectively, to try to reduce the spread. It's really all we have, and it's not a very robust tool at that. But it's a tool that we have and it's a tool that's been demonstrated to have an impact if everyone does it, or most people do it," Gottlieb said.

Flashback: Opponents of masks have pointed to public health guidance at the very start of the pandemic that did not advise individuals to wear facial coverings, leading conflicting messages.

  • Anthony Fauci has explained this by noting that health officials were concerned about potential mask shortages, and Gottlieb added that health officials were worried that "by telling people they could wear a mask, you're telling them they could go out."
  • "I think that could have been messaged appropriately ... We should have been recommending masks from the outset," he noted.

Jonathan Swan
Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump defended his decision to move ahead with a controversial large-scale Tulsa rally this weekend amid the pandemic, saying in an interview Friday with Axios that "we have to get back to living our lives" and "we're going to have a wild evening tomorrow night at Oklahoma."

  • Pressed on why he wasn't using his presidential bully pulpit to encourage rally attendees to wear masks, Trump described masks as "a double-edged sword." When asked if he recommended people wear them, he added: "I recommend people do what they want."
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 8,835,095 — Total deaths: 465,284 — Total recoveries — 4,389,394Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,264,168 — Total deaths: 119,796 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,566,553Map.
  3. Public health: "It's like a forest fire": Infectious-disease expert says virus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall — U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1.
  4. Trump: White House adviser claims Trump was joking about telling officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
  5. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  6. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff says House Intelligence Committee may pursue Bolton testimony

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that allegations from John Bolton's new book that President Trump was willing to alter trade policies on China in exchange for help with his re-election bid are a "perfect echo of his misconduct with Ukraine."

Flashback: During the closing arguments of Trump's impeachment trial in February, Schiff — the House's lead impeachment manager — famously said on the Senate floor: "He will not change and you know it. What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat? I will tell you: 100%."

