Coronavirus cases and death toll jump as China revises diagnosis criteria

Rebecca FalconerEileen Drage O'Reilly

An exhibition center converted into a hospital for patients displaying mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Feb. 5. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported a substantial increase in deaths and cases from the virus on Thursday, after authorities changed the method for counting infections.

By the numbers: The Health Commission of Hubei Province said there were 14,840 new infections and 242 deaths from COVID-19 in the area.

The big picture: China's National Health commission added clinical diagnosis to the case diagnosis classification guidelines in the confirmed total, according to the statement by the local health authority.

  • "Chinese officials previously only counted cases confirmed by nucleic acid tests, which critics said were faulty and greatly underestimated the true magnitude of the epidemic," the Washington Post notes.

For the record: Beijing revising the way it defines cases is "normal during the course of an outbreak," said Sylvie Briand, director of global infection hazard preparedness at the WHO, on Wednesday.

  • When a situation is just beginning, doctors need to have super sensitive case definitions, she said, but it's more important to broaden the approach once the numbers rise.
  • Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO 's health emergencies program, said the shift "is likely to bring a wider net" that will include "all lab-confirmed cases regardless of symptoms."

Coronavirus death toll continues to climb as 14th U.S. case confirmed

Medical staff settle down a 2019-nCoV patient just moving into the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Feb. 06. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A patient at California's Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, who was among a group of quarantined evacuees from Wuhan, China, has become the 14th person infected with the novel coronavirus in the U.S., the CDC confirmed Wednesday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,365 people, all but two in mainland China, where it's infected nearly 60,000 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Marisa FernandezJacob Knutson

Hong Kong cuts rail links to mainland China due to coronavirus

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks across the Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 27. Photo: Getty Images

106 people have died from an outbreak of a coronavirus strain that originated in Wuhan, China, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The latest: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the semiautonomous city would cut its rail links to mainland China and flights would be reduced, though the measures stopped short of a total closure of the border, per the AP.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

WHO: The coronavirus outbreak is not yet a global emergency

Photo: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The deadly coronavirus has not yet sufficiently spread internationally to designate the outbreak as a global health emergency, the World Health Organization announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Some say the lack of a declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) could lessen international focus and funding needed to address a potential threat, but others worry such a declaration could limit the travel and trade important to many people's livelihoods.

