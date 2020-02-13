Coronavirus cases and death toll jump as China revises diagnosis criteria

Health officials in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported a substantial increase in deaths and cases from the virus on Thursday, after authorities changed the method for counting infections.

By the numbers: The Health Commission of Hubei Province said there were 14,840 new infections and 242 deaths from COVID-19 in the area.

The big picture: China's National Health commission added clinical diagnosis to the case diagnosis classification guidelines in the confirmed total, according to the statement by the local health authority.

"Chinese officials previously only counted cases confirmed by nucleic acid tests, which critics said were faulty and greatly underestimated the true magnitude of the epidemic," the Washington Post notes.

For the record: Beijing revising the way it defines cases is "normal during the course of an outbreak," said Sylvie Briand, director of global infection hazard preparedness at the WHO, on Wednesday.

When a situation is just beginning, doctors need to have super sensitive case definitions, she said, but it's more important to broaden the approach once the numbers rise.

Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO 's health emergencies program, said the shift "is likely to bring a wider net" that will include "all lab-confirmed cases regardless of symptoms."

