Coronavirus pandemic blunts Americans' Big Tech backlash

Margaret Harding McGill

Facebook's new care emojis during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Americans are looking more favorably on the tech industry and are especially cheered by efforts to help track coronavirus cases, according to recent polling.

Why it matters: The industry's image was taking a beating over concerns around misinformation, privacy and other issues before the coronavirus pandemic, but sentiment has shifted as the virus has forced more Americans to rely on online services.

By the numbers: 38% of Americans say their view of the tech industry has become more positive since the start of the outbreak, according to a Harris Poll that surveyed 2,029 adults between April 18 and 20.

  • Just 9% said their view of the industry has become more negative, while 53% said it hasn't changed.
  • The survey also found that 81% approve of large tech companies helping to trace contacts that users may have had with people with the virus.
  • A separate survey fielded by the National Research Group found that 88% of respondents reported having a "better appreciation" for tech's positive impact on society and culture than they did before the outbreak.

The backdrop: Apple and Google earlier this month announced a Bluetooth-powered project to notify people via smartphone if they've come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Yes, but: Another recent poll found mixed feelings when it came to Americans’ willingness to actually download a contact-tracing app and, in particular, let data from it be shared with health officials.

Caitlin Owens

Americans' buy-in for smart phone app could be red flag for coronavirus contact-tracing

Adapted from a KFF Health Tracking Poll, margin of error ±6 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans are willing to share their coronavirus test results with public health officials, but fewer are willing to download an app that tracks who they come in contact with, according to new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: To lift social distancing measures without allowing the virus to spread rampantly again, we'll need to know in real time who has the virus, and who they could have potentially infected.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Orion Rummler

CDC confirms first pets to test positive for coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The CDC has confirmed that two pet cats living in separate New York state homes have tested positive for the coronavirus, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory said Wednesday.

Why it matters: These are the first pets in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the agency said. The cats experienced a mild respiratory illness from the virus and are expected to recover.

