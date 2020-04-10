Apple, Google team up on coronavirus contact tracing

Apple and Google on Friday announced a joint effort to notify people via smartphone — on an opt-in basis — if they've come into contact with someone with the coronavirus, without having to share users' location information with government authorities.

Why it matters: Contract tracing is seen as a key means for allowing society to reopen from shelter-in-place orders, but there have been significant privacy concerns about requiring people to share their location and other personal data with the government.

The big picture: Apple and Google have spent the last decade mostly driving wedges between their respective mobile operating systems but are launching this unprecedented collaboration as countries around the world eye technology solutions to track the spread of COVID-19. The companies aim to offer the maximum public health benefit without sacrificing individual privacy.

What's next: Apple and Google are implementing the necessary software in two phases.

In mid-May , the companies will update their operating system to support the contact-sharing technique and allow for contact-tracing apps.

, the companies will update their operating system to support the contact-sharing technique and allow for contact-tracing apps. In the coming months, a further operating system update will allow the system to work with out needing a specific app.

How it works:

Google and Apple are both making changes to their mobile operating systems to let devices exchange a private key with nearby smartphones via Bluetooth.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 and enters that information into an app, 14 days worth of contacts are sent to a server.

Phones periodically check to see if any recent contacts have reported they are infected. They download the private keys of all people who have reported being infected.

If there is a match, a note comes up letting the user know that someone they have been in contact with has tested positive and more information is provided.

The companies say they have taken a number of steps to protect user privacy, including: