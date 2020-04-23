1 hour ago - Health

Americans' buy-in for smart phone app could be red flag for coronavirus contact-tracing

Caitlin Owens
Adapted from a KFF Health Tracking Poll, margin of error ±6 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans are willing to share their coronavirus test results with public health officials, but fewer are willing to download an app that tracks who they come in contact with, according to new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: To lift social distancing measures without allowing the virus to spread rampantly again, we'll need to know in real time who has the virus, and who they could have potentially infected.

The big picture: Google and Apple have announced that they're working on a joint effort to notify people via smartphone — on an opt-in basis — if they've come into contact with someone with the coronavirus, but there's a real question of how many people would use the apps.

  • Half of those polled by KFF said they'd download an app that tracks who they come into contact with, and then alerts them if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • This number dropped to 45% if information about who they've come into contact with is provided to public health officials.
  • But people were more willing to download such an app after they were told it would allow them to return to parts of normal life.

The bottom line: "The mixed receptivity to using voluntary apps for contact tracing means that they can be an important tool to combat the epidemic but will not be a substitute for old-fashioned contact tracing," KFF president and CEO Drew Altman said.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says Bloomberg volunteered to help develop "tracing army"

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop a contact tracing program to help the tri-state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Cuomo has previously said contact tracing — tracking down people who have interacted with coronavirus patients — is a key component to the "phased reopening of the economy" when the outbreak is under control in New York.

Orion Rummler

CDC confirms first pets to test positive for coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The CDC has confirmed that two pet cats living in separate New York state homes have tested positive for the coronavirus, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory said Wednesday.

Why it matters: These are the first pets in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the agency said. The cats experienced a mild respiratory illness from the virus and are expected to recover.

