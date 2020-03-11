23 hours ago - Health

Congressional doctor predicts 70 million-150 million U.S. coronavirus cases

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene

Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers at a close-door meeting this week that he expects 70-150 million people in the U.S. — roughly a third of the country — to contract the coronavirus, two sources briefed on the meeting tell Axios.

Why it matters: That estimate, which is in line with other projections from health experts, underscores the potential seriousness of this outbreak even as the White House has been downplaying its severity in an attempt to keep public panic at bay.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, told Senate chiefs of staff, staff directors, administrative managers and chief clerks from both parties on Tuesday that they should prepare for the worst, and offered advice on how to remain healthy.

Between the lines: Forecasting the spread of a virus is difficult, and the range of realistic possibilities is wide.

  • But other estimates, including statistical modeling from Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, have said that somewhere between 20% and 60% of adults worldwide might catch the virus.

Yes, but: These estimates include people who will get sick and make a full recovery, and many people will catch the virus without ever feeling seriously ill.

  • Monahan told staffers that about 80% of people who contract coronavirus will ultimately be fine, one of the sources said.
  • Monahan's office declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Democratic and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have told lawmakers they have no immediate plans to close Congress, despite it being a potential petri dish for the virus.

  • Many lawmakers fit high-risk profiles because they're over 60, have underlying health conditions and are mixing in close quarters with visitors, staff and reporters.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say that Monahan told staffers he expects 70-150 million cases, not 75-150 million.

Marisa Fernandez

Trump made 3 false claims in his Oval Office coronavirus speech

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House had to walk back three policy announcements from President Trump's Oval Office announcement Wednesday that are causing more confusion than comfort for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: COVID-19 is already here in the U.S., and in some communities, it's spreading rapidly. Trump's travel restrictions, especially, won't stop infection in states were person-to-person spread is rampant.

Rashaan Ayesh

Capitol to close to public until April 1 amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Capitol — as well as House and Senate office buildings — will close to the public until April 1 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, AP reports.

The state of play: The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms said the move, set to begin at 5pm on Thursday, was made "out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public." The Capitol complex will remain open to lawmakers, their staff members, journalists and other official visitors during the closure.

Go deeper: Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus after contact with confirmed patient

Dion RabouinCourtenay Brown

U.S. stocks plunge into bear market amid coronavirus tumult

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 8% on Thursday morning, after reopening from a 15-minute trading halt for the second time this week.

Why it matters: The S&P 500 followed the Dow into bear market territory after days of market carnage. The coronavirus' economic toll, initially shrugged off by the stock market, looks set to end Wall Street's longest bull market in U.S. history.

