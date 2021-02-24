In photos: Congress holds moment of silence for coronavirus victims

Congress held a candlelight vigil on the steps on the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening in honor of the Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The U.S. death toll from the virus passed 500,000 on Monday, just one year after the country's first COVID-19 death was confirmed.

In photos:

Candles outside the Capitol on Feb. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outside the Capitol holding a candle on Feb. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) outside the Capitol on Feb. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) holding a candle outside of the Capitol on Feb. 23. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images