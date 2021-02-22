Over 500,000 dead from coronavirus in U.S.

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Why it matters: The death toll is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. It comes just one year after the country's first coronavirus death was confirmed.
- "Each death has left an empty space in communities across America: a bar stool where a regular used to sit, one side of a bed unslept in, a home kitchen without its cook," the New York Times' Julie Bosman writes.
The scale of the horrifying loss is hard to visualize.
- If 500,000 names were listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the height of the structure would be 87 feet tall (instead of 10 feet), the Washington Post figures.
- 1 person died of the coronavirus every 28 seconds in January, a Post analysis found.
What they're saying: “You see on the news, ‘X amount of people died,’ but it’s so much more than that,” Priscilla Morse, whose 6-year-old daughter died in August, told the Post.
- "Do people see just how destroyed your family and your life is, six months later? Half-a-million families who’ve had their world torn apart?”
- Sabila Khan, who lost her father last April, told NPR: "Every day is a milestone for me. These round numbers don't really mean anything to me. Every day is just as shocking."
Where it stands: Weekly vaccinations have risen as cases and hospitalizations are slowing significantly, even with the spread of new highly-transmissible variants. Deaths have been declining for two weeks, per the COVID Tracking Project.
- NIAID director Anthony Fauci celebrated the steep decline as "really terrific" on Sunday, although he noted that the "baseline of daily infections is still very, very high."
- A shipment of 6 million vaccines was delayed last week due to historic winter storms that ravaged Texas and froze much of Central U.S. Fauci described it as a "temporary setback" on Sunday and said 2 million delayed vaccines had been shipped.
Honoring the deceased: Flags will be lowered to half-staff on federal properties for five days, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.