Over 500,000 dead from coronavirus in U.S.


Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The death toll is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. It comes just one year after the country's first coronavirus death was confirmed.

  • "Each death has left an empty space in communities across America: a bar stool where a regular used to sit, one side of a bed unslept in, a home kitchen without its cook," the New York Times' Julie Bosman writes.

The scale of the horrifying loss is hard to visualize.

  • If 500,000 names were listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the height of the structure would be 87 feet tall (instead of 10 feet), the Washington Post figures.
  • 1 person died of the coronavirus every 28 seconds in January, a Post analysis found.

What they're saying: “You see on the news, ‘X amount of people died,’ but it’s so much more than that,” Priscilla Morse, whose 6-year-old daughter died in August, told the Post.

  • "Do people see just how destroyed your family and your life is, six months later? Half-a-million families who’ve had their world torn apart?”
  • Sabila Khan, who lost her father last April, told NPR: "Every day is a milestone for me. These round numbers don't really mean anything to me. Every day is just as shocking."

Where it stands: Weekly vaccinations have risen as cases and hospitalizations are slowing significantly, even with the spread of new highly-transmissible variants. Deaths have been declining for two weeks, per the COVID Tracking Project.

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci celebrated the steep decline as "really terrific" on Sunday, although he noted that the "baseline of daily infections is still very, very high."
  • A shipment of 6 million vaccines was delayed last week due to historic winter storms that ravaged Texas and froze much of Central U.S. Fauci described it as a "temporary setback" on Sunday and said 2 million delayed vaccines had been shipped.

Honoring the deceased: Flags will be lowered to half-staff on federal properties for five days, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

Nicholas Johnston, author of Special Report
Feb 21, 2021 - Health

NIH director slams maskless Republicans — helped kill thousands

The politicization of mask wearing during the pandemic may have led to the deaths of "tens of thousands" of Americans because of increased spread of COVID-19, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO."

What they're saying: "The evidence was pretty compelling by last March or April that uniform wearing of masks would reduce transmission of this disease. And yet, with a variety of messages through a variety of sources, mask wearing became a statement about your political party or an invasion of your personal freedom."

Selene San FeliceBen Montgomery
11 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

Federal vaccine distribution arriving in Tampa

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The federal government is opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Waters Avenue near I-275 on March 3, operating 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will, alongside three others in Florida, be capable of administering about 12,000 shots a day.

Why it matters: FEMA has been working with states to open several large-scale vaccination sites around the country. Florida is one of five states to get a federal site.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
13 hours ago - Health

Vaccine trials fail to capture representative sample of Americans

Note: Trials occurred in the U.S. between 2011 and 2020; Population reflects average U.S. Census figures for 2011 to 2018. Source: 2021 Flores LE et al. JAMA Network Open; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

U.S. vaccine trials over the past decade have not included enough seniors and Hispanic and Black adults, and show a failure to report needed demographic details, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open Friday looking at a large sample of trials.

Why it matters: By not capturing a representative sample of Americans, vaccine trials cannot fully demonstrate the safety and effectiveness for all people and miss out on an opportunity to build trust within underrepresented communities — something vitally important in the COVID-19 pandemic, two experts tell Axios.

