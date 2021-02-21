Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci: Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible"

Americans wearing face masks in 2022 is "possible," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Wearing masks will likely be part of our new normal for longer than we think, even as vaccinations ramp up across the U.S. The CDC advises that you should still wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands often after receiving two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

What he's saying: Even though long-term mask-wearing is a possibility, Fauci said he expects the U.S. to regain "a significant degree of normality" as we enter the fall and winter this year.

  • Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that although the steep decline in cases and hospitalizations "is really terrific," the country's "baseline of daily infections is still very, very high. "
  • "It's not the 300 to 400,000 that we had some time ago, but we want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods," he said.

Go deeper: America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
16 hours ago - World

Boris Johnson: U.K. to offer all adults COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

A sign directs people to a vaccine center near the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The United Kingdom will aim to offer all adults in the country the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.

Why it matters: The new target comes as the country looks to ease its third nationwide lockdown. Johnson is expected to lay his roadmap for reopening on Monday.

Jacob Knutson
Health

Israel to reopen gyms, hotels to people who have been vaccinated

A health worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine to an Israeli at a bar in Tel Aviv on Feb. 18. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will soon be able to download a certificate that would allow them to attend cultural events, fly abroad and go to gyms.

Why it matters: Preventing unvaccinated people or those who have only received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the country from using those additional services or attending extracurricular activities has created a number of legal, moral and ethical questions for Israel’s government, the New York Times noted.

