3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon effectively bans Confederate flag from military installations

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon effectively banned the display of the Confederate flag on military installations, per a memo signed Thursday by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Why it matters: The move was done in a way meant to largely avoid President Trump's ire by not explicitly banning it. The memo instead listed flags that are allowed to be displayed on military property, leaving out the Confederate flag.

  • On Tuesday, Trump told CBS News that flying the Confederate flag was a "freedom of speech" issue.
  • Trump also said last month that he will "not even consider" renaming the 10 U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

What they're saying: "We must always remain focused on what unifies us, our sworn oath to the Constitution and our shared duty to defend the nation," Esper’s memo read.

  • "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols."

Flashback: The Navy and Marines both issued policies last month to ban Confederate symbols on their properties.

Go deeper: Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump and Congress to pass emergency school funding

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Friday called on President Trump and Congress to pass a $30 billion emergency package to give public schools the resources they need to safely adapt in order to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The move, part of a broader five-point plan for reopening schools, is another contrast Biden is trying to draw between himself and Trump, who he says has made schools' situation "much worse" by failing to act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 13,888,874 — Total deaths: 592,719 — Total recoveries — 7,779,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,606,927 — Total deaths: 138,649 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  4. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  5. Transportation: Driving may never fully bounce back.
  6. Tech: Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide.
  7. Education: How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fisker wants to become the Apple of the automotive world

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car designer Henrik Fisker this week raised more than $1 billion for his namesake electric car company, but unlike other electric vehicle entrepreneurs attracting capital recently, making cars is not part of his plan.

Why it matters: In an industry ripe for reinvention, Fisker's aim is to become the Apple of the automotive world — a fabless manufacturer that designs and markets cool cars but farms out the production to others, avoiding the huge capital outlays and manufacturing pitfalls that have dogged Tesla for a decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow