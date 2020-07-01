35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado: Hickenlooper wins Democratic Senate primary

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won the state's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, per AP.

Why it matters: Hickenlooper will now face off against Sen. Cory Gardner — largely considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the November general elections. But the former governor has faced recent backlash over past comments and ethics complaints.

  • Hickenlooper apologized this month for his 2014 comments comparing public officials to slaves being whipped on an "ancient slave ship."
  • An ethics committee determined that Hickenlooper violated state law by accepting gifted rides in a private jet and a Maserati limousine, per the Washington Post. He was fined $3,000, and held in contempt after failing to appear for the first day of hearings on the matter.

Between the lines: Hickenlooper was the latest establishment Democrat to face a possible upset from a more progressive challenger — in this case, former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

  • 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel (D) was notably defeated last week in the New York primaries by Jamaal Bowman, a progressive former middle school principle.
  • Amy McGrath, a 2018 sweetheart of the Democratic Party, nearly lost to progressive Charles Booker in the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary amid ongoing pressure from Black Lives Matter activists.
  • In Colorado, Romanoff was in favor of Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal — both policy positions that Hickenlooper has veered to the right of.

Ursula Perano
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amy McGrath wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary

Amy McGrath. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath defeated state Rep. Charles Booker in the race for Kentucky's Democratic Senate nomination, AP announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: McGrath was deemed an establishment favorite until Booker's progressive candidacy surged following national Black Lives Matter protests.

Jonathan Swan
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kushner changes top Trump campaign staff

Glassner in 2017. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump's rallies, has been "reassigned," and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Driving the news: Jared Kushner engineered these moves. Glassner, a Trump campaign original dating back to 2015, has been told he will now be handling the campaign's various lawsuits, sources say.

Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 10,434,835 — Total deaths: 509,779 — Total recoveries — 5,322,785Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 2,629,372 — Total deaths: 127,322 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Politics: Senate passes PPP extension through August — Republican satisfaction with state of the country drops to a record-low 19% Biden calls on Trump to wear a mask and limit rallies.
  4. States: Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says — South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
  5. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
