Amy McGrath wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary

Amy McGrath. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath defeated state Rep. Charles Booker in the race for Kentucky's Democratic Senate nomination, AP announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: McGrath was deemed an establishment favorite until Booker's progressive candidacy surged following national Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Booker racked up a number of high-profile endorsements, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.
  • Kentucky continues to deal with the fallout from the March police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Booker has actively engaged with demonstrations calling for justice.

The big picture: McGrath garnered national attention in 2018 when she ran against Rep. Andy Barr (R) in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, but she ultimately lost by about 10,000 votes.

  • She will now take on incumbent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November in what's likely to be an expensive race as fundraising machines for both parties gear up.
  • However, McConnell is still the prohibitive favorite. Cook Political Report rates the race as "likely Republican."

Fadel Allassan
Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, "I'm very concerned and not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction."

The big picture: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly "if this does not turn around," Fauci said. He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put "the entire country at risk" and "clearly we don't have this under control."

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDave Lawler
New Hong Kong law sets harsh penalties for broadly defined political crimes

An advertisement from the government promoting the new law in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong's government released the text of a new national security law imposed by Beijing just as the law came into force on Tuesday.

What it says: The law defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly, but mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment — for those found to have committed them. It will be enforced by a National Security Committee, headed by Hong Kong's chief executive, without any input from the judiciary.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
  5. 🎪Entertainment: Coronavirus bankrupts Cirque du Soleil.
