AOC endorses Jamaal Bowman over Rep. Eliot Engel for NY House seat

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday endorsed Jamaal Bowman over incumbent House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D) for New York's 16th congressional district.

Why it matters: Bowman, if elected, would end Engel's four-term career in Congress, much like Ocasio-Cortez concluded former Rep. Joe Crowley's 10-term streak as a New York congressman in 2018. AOC's endorsement holds weight with young, progressive voters.

The New York primary is scheduled for June 23.

Ocasio-Cortez also noted in her tweet that she will be rolling out a list of follow on endorsements Thursday.

Between the lines: The backing comes one day after Engel was caught on a hot mic at a news conference on the nation's mass protests, saying if he "didn't have a primary, [he] wouldn't care."