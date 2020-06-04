1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

AOC endorses Jamaal Bowman over Rep. Eliot Engel for NY House seat

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday endorsed Jamaal Bowman over incumbent House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D) for New York's 16th congressional district.

Why it matters: Bowman, if elected, would end Engel's four-term career in Congress, much like Ocasio-Cortez concluded former Rep. Joe Crowley's 10-term streak as a New York congressman in 2018. AOC's endorsement holds weight with young, progressive voters.

  • The New York primary is scheduled for June 23.
  • Ocasio-Cortez also noted in her tweet that she will be rolling out a list of follow on endorsements Thursday.

Between the lines: The backing comes one day after Engel was caught on a hot mic at a news conference on the nation's mass protests, saying if he "didn't have a primary, [he] wouldn't care."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AOC slams NYPD over reports of police kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge

Protesters denouncing police brutality and systemic racism exit the Manhattan Bridge after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew in New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Thousands of mostly peaceful demonstrators defied an 8pm curfew to march through New York City on Tuesday, per AP.

Details: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the New York Police Department via Twitter over reports that police were kettling in hundreds of protesters on Manhattan Bridge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump hits back at Mattis: "I gave him a new life"

President Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump unloaded on his former defense secretary via Twitter on Wednesday, hours after James Mattis condemned him for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in his response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

What he's saying: "Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn’t like, & changed it to 'Mad Dog'"

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama praises young protesters, urges mayors to pursue police reforms

Former President Barack Obama called on all mayors to review their use-of-force policies and commit to policing reform in a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation's My Brothers Keepers Alliance.

Why it matters: Obama has addressed the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed on social media and in a Medium post, but this was his first time speaking about the past week's events on camera. His voice will add weight to the growing pressure on local, state and federal officials to pursue policing reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow