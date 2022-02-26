Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: CNN to dull its liberal edge

Axios

Chris Licht with Stephen Colbert in 2018. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Under new chief Chris Licht, CNN will dial down the prime-time partisanship and double down on the network's news-gathering muscle, top sources tell me.

Why it matters: Ratings are secondary to credibility, in the view of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who's taking over CNN.

Jeff Zucker's successor at the CNN helm will be Licht — showrunner of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and a popular, pioneering producer who knows his way around America's top control rooms.

  • The selection of Licht, a regular at Zaslav summer parties in the Hamptons, was reported first by Puck News' Dylan Byers. Licht will be named next week.
  • Licht — CBS' EVP of Special Programming — succeeded with three very different programs: Colbert rose on his watch to become the most-watched network late-night show, with live shows for big news ... "CBS This Morning" got a ratings jolt when he was E.P. ... and he was co-creator and original E.P. of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe."

What's happening: Zaslav, at the urging of mentor John Malone, is likely to push CNN back to hard news, and away from red-hot liberal opining.

  • Taking on a second hallmark of the Zucker regime, the incoming Discovery team has expressed skepticism about the roster size for CNN+, the streaming service Zucker had been stocking with expensive talent.

Between the lines: Axios is told that Licht and Zaslav share a view that CNN was chasing prime-time ratings at the expense of the brand.

  • Zaslav wants to move CNN back to the middle.
  • CNN at all hours will emphasize the type of indispensable coverage we've been seeing from Ukraine — a deployment built on Zucker's flood-the-zone, own-the story playbook, and hires including Clarissa Ward.
  • CNN's footprint includes 11 U.S. bureaus and 28 internationally. Zucker invested heavily in CNN Digital, which boasts 200 million unique visitors globally each month.

The intrigue: Zucker ran an empire of 4,500 (not counting Turner Sports, which he also headed). But Licht's domain may be smaller:

  • Staff is bracing for CNN+ to shrink before it even launches this spring.
  • Executives have discussed moving HLN, formerly Headline News, under the purview of a current Discovery executive, Kathleen Finch.
  • A separate executive will head sports.

Go deeper: Sara Fischer on Licht ... Licht's bio.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 39 mins ago - World

Germany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a complete reversal in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Germany has for months come under intense criticism for its response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The government said its "historical responsibilities" prevented it from shipping arms to conflict zones, and had previously blocked other NATO allies from transferring German-origin weapons to Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
41 mins ago - World

What to know about Ukraine's wartime president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in regard of Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a resolute and unifying wartime leader for his country during the first days of the Russian invasion, calmly delivering defiant speeches from his phone on the darkened streets of Kyiv.

The big picture: It's a role few could imagine Zelensky playing when he won the presidency in 2019, his closest qualification being playing a president on television.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Russia meets fierce Ukrainian resistance as troops press toward Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky . Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

The latest: Germany will allow the Netherlands to transfer 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine, marking a major shift in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy after intense public pressure.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

