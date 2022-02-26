Jeff Zucker’s replacement at CNN will be Chris Licht

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Longtime CBS executive Chris Licht has been chosen to lead CNN Worldwide, succeeding Jeff Zucker, a source close to CNN tells Axios.

Why it matters: Licht takes the reins at a chaotic time for CNN. The network is still embroiled in a messy legal battle with Zucker and CNN's former chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, who is also Zucker's romantic partner.

Puck first reported the news of Licht's ascension on Saturday morning.

CNN is expected to launch a subscription streaming service, CNN+, in coming weeks, but sources at Discovery are skeptical of the business model, and say it makes more sense that CNN+ is bundled as a part of Discovery's broader streaming offering.

Details: A longtime friend of Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Licht will be responsible for overseeing CNN's worldwide news division.