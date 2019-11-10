Stories

Cindy McCain: John would be railing against what's going on in politics

Cindy McCain speaks onstage during the U.S.VETS Salute Gala on November 05, 2019 in Los Angeles
Cindy McCain speaks onstage during the U.S. VETS Salute Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S.VETS

Cindy McCain told CNN's "Axe Files" Saturday her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be "disgusted" by the current political climate and said she's "very disappointed" in President Trump's attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: McCain was outspoken in his criticism of President Trump when he felt it was warranted. He was admired for his ability to work across the aisle with Democrats in the Senate and occasionally break from the GOP on certain issues. Cindy McCain told CNN he'd be "railing against what's going on" at the moment.

"John provided a lot of cover for other members. And when he would do it, then they could get behind him kind of thing. And I'm not seeing that — a real rudder in the Senate right now in all this happening."

What she's saying: The Mcains and Bidens have been longtime friends, and Cindy McCain described the former vice president said in her interview with CNN host David Axelrod Biden is a "lovely man," and there's no reason for Trump "to disparage anyone that's running just because you disagree with them."

Go deeper: Cindy McCain on political division: "This country is not well right now"

John McCain