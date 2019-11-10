Cindy McCain told CNN's "Axe Files" Saturday her late husband, Sen. John McCain, would be "disgusted" by the current political climate and said she's "very disappointed" in President Trump's attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: McCain was outspoken in his criticism of President Trump when he felt it was warranted. He was admired for his ability to work across the aisle with Democrats in the Senate and occasionally break from the GOP on certain issues. Cindy McCain told CNN he'd be "railing against what's going on" at the moment.