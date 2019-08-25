“Our country is not well right now. We’re not — we need to get our act together, number one, and step back and take a breath. You know, this country’s made up of immigrants, we’re made up of people of every color, every creed. And that's what makes us special. And to somehow side up — black and white, or brown and white or whatever it may be, it’s just wrong.”

Why it matters: McCain was admired for his ability to work across the aisle with Democrats in the Senate and was outspoken in his criticism of President Trump when he felt it was warranted. Trump has carried on a one-sided rhetorical campaign against McCain even after his death, attacking the late senator on a number of occasions for his vote against the president's attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.