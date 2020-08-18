Cindy McCain recorded a video message for Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, paying tribute to an "unlikely friendship" forged between former Vice President Joe Biden and her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

Why it matters: Cindy McCain, who self-identifies as GOP-aligned, but "liberal on social issues," is the latest Republican to lend her voice to the Democratic convention, after four conservatives including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich spoke Monday.