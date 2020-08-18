49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cindy McCain recalls husband's "unlikely friendship" with Joe Biden in DNC video

A screenshot of the video of John McCain with Joe Biden, titled "A unlikely friendship." Photo: Democratic National Convention/YouTube

Cindy McCain recorded a video message for Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, paying tribute to an "unlikely friendship" forged between former Vice President Joe Biden and her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

Why it matters: Cindy McCain, who self-identifies as GOP-aligned, but "liberal on social issues," is the latest Republican to lend her voice to the Democratic convention, after four conservatives including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich spoke Monday.

Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Kasich: Joe Biden won't leave Republicans behind

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), in a clear appeal to Republicans and moderates on the fence, said those who are worried Joe Biden "may turn sharp left and leave them behind" shouldn't be.

The big picture: Kasich and three fellow Republicans, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari, were delivering speeches at the convention under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party."

