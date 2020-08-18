John Kasich: Joe Biden won't leave Republicans behind

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), in a clear appeal to Republicans and moderates on the fence, said those who are worried Joe Biden "may turn sharp left and leave them behind" shouldn't be.

The big picture: Kasich and fellow Republicans former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari were delivering speeches at the convention under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party."

What he's saying: "I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They believe he may turn sharp left and leave them behind," Kasich said.

"I don't believe that. I know the measure of the man. Reasonable. Faithful, respectful and no one pushes Joe around. Joe Biden is a man for our times. Times that call for all of us to take off partisan hats and put the nation first ourselves and our children."

"[Trump's] unlike all of the best leaders before him. Who worked to unite us and bridge the differences. And lead us to a united America. I'm a lifelong Republican. That attachment holds second place to my responsibility to country. That's why I have chosen to appear in the convention."