40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Kasich: Joe Biden won't leave Republicans behind

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), in a clear appeal to Republicans and moderates on the fence, said those who are worried Joe Biden "may turn sharp left and leave them behind" shouldn't be.

The big picture: Kasich and fellow Republicans former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari were delivering speeches at the convention under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party."

What he's saying: "I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They believe he may turn sharp left and leave them behind," Kasich said. 

  • "I don't believe that. I know the measure of the man. Reasonable. Faithful, respectful and no one pushes Joe around. Joe Biden is a man for our times. Times that call for all of us to take off partisan hats and put the nation first ourselves and our children."
"[Trump's] unlike all of the best leaders before him. Who worked to unite us and bridge the differences. And lead us to a united America. I'm a lifelong Republican. That attachment holds second place to my responsibility to country. That's why I have chosen to appear in the convention."

Marisa Fernandez
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

