Murphy says White House national security adviser should "stay out of politics"

Ursula Perano

Sen. Chris Murphy. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien should "stay out of politics."

Driving the news: O'Brien said on ABC News that it's "no surprise" Russia has attempted to interfere in favor of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary because Sanders "honeymooned in Moscow." Sanders said late last week that he was briefed about a month ago on Russia's attempts to help his campaign and that he completely condemns Putin's interference.

The big picture: A congressional briefing led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reportedly said that Russia had “developed a preference” for President Trump and was seeking to help his re-election campaign, in addition to Sanders' primary bid.

  • O'Brien repeatedly said on the Sunday cable talk shows that he had not seen any intelligence to support this, despite Russia having interfered on Trump's behalf in 2016.
  • Murphy countered on CNN: "What we know is that the Russians never stopped interfering in American politics. ... They are weighing in over and over again in support of right-wing causes, in support of Donald Trump's political agenda."
  • "And of course it stands to reason that they want Donald Trump re-elected because he has been a gift to Russia," Murphy added.

Go deeper: Trump misrepresents 2020 Russia briefing as Democratic "misinformation"

O'Brien rejects intelligence report of Russia effort to re-elect Trump

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien repeatedly rejected on ABC's "This Week" an assessment from a congressional briefing led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected.

Why it matters: The report put the Trump administration under fresh scrutiny in regard to steps it has been taking to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. encountered in 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Report: Sanders says he was briefed on Russia trying to help his campaign

Bernie Sanders at a press conference in Santa Ana, California on Feb. 21. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop Friday that he was briefed by U.S. officials "about a month ago" on Russia's attempts to assist his 2020 presidential campaign, AP reports. "It was not clear what role they were going to play," he added.

Driving the news: Sanders' comments followed a Washington Post report that U.S. officials briefed Sanders on Russian efforts to help his 2020 campaign "as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest."

Updated Feb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy
House warned of Russian effort to re-elect Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump meet at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, last June. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The nation's top election-security official warned the House Intelligence Committee last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected, continuing to attempt to sow discord among the American electorate, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The warning raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump's administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

Feb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy