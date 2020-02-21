Report: Bernie Sanders briefed on Russian effort to help his campaign

U.S. officials have briefed Sen. Bernie Sanders on Russia's attempts to assist his 2020 presidential campaign "as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest," the Washington Post reports, citing those familiar with the matter.

Driving the news: The nation's top election-security official warned the House Intelligence Committee last week that Russia is interfering in the election to help President Trump get re-elected, the AP reports.

Yes, but: The Post's report does not include details on how specifically Russia may be trying to assist the Sanders campaign.

What he's saying:

“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia. Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election.

“I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.

“In 2016, Russia used internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.

“In my view, because of our extraordinary grassroots organization, because of our grassroots fundraising and because of our agenda that speaks to the needs of working class people, we are the strongest campaign to defeat Donald Trump and that is exactly what we will do.”

— Bernie Sanders in a Friday statement given to Axios

A Sanders campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the briefing to the Post. The campaign did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

