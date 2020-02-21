15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House warned of Russian effort to re-elect Trump

Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump meet at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, last June. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The nation's top election-security official warned the House Intelligence Committee last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected, continuing to attempt to sow discord among the American electorate, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The warning raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump's administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

  • A senior administration official told the AP that the briefing, first reported by the New York Times and Washington Post, infuriated Trump, who has pushed back on assertions that Russia backed his candidacy in 2016 throughout his presidency.
  • The president was especially angered by the fact that the briefing took place before House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was the lead House impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment inquiry.

The state of play: The briefing, led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Shelby Pierson, also raises questions about the future of that office's relationship with the legislative branch — as it will now be led by Trump loyalist, and ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell in an acting capacity, despite the fact that he has no national security experience.

Go deeper: Russia has already won the fight to undermine U.S. elections

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu

Trump to install loyalist Ric Grenell as acting intelligence chief

Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

President Trump confirmed in a tweet Wednesday night that he will install Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany and a staunch defender of the president, as the acting director of national intelligence.

Why it matters: The role, which was originally vacated by Dan Coats in August 2019, is one of grave responsibility. As acting DNI, Grenell will be charged with overseeing and integrating the U.S. intelligence community and will advise the president and the National Security Council on intelligence matters that concern national security.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Schiff accuses Trump of trying to "cheat" in 2020 election

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) accused President Trump of trying to "cheat" in the 2020 election by withholding aid to Ukraine in an alleged attempt to pressure the country's president to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Go deeperArrowJan 23, 2020
Axios

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 11: Closing arguments conclude

Rep. Adam Schiff at closing arguments. Photo: Senate Television via Getty Images

House managers and President Trump's defense team presented their closing arguments on Monday during the 11th day of the president's Senate impeachment trial.

The state of the play: The four hours of closing arguments were more for show than meant to change any minds, as Trump is all but certain to be acquitted on Wednesday.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy