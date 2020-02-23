47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

O'Brien rejects intelligence report of Russia effort to re-elect Trump

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien rejected on ABC News Saturday evidence from a briefing led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected.

Why it matters: The intelligence officials' report put the Trump administration under fresh scrutiny in regard to steps it has been taking to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. encountered in 2016.

  • But O'Brien contradicted the intelligence officials' findings, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos the report was a "non-story."

What they're saying: "I haven't seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump re-elected," he told Stephanopoulos. "We've been very tough on Russia and we've been great on election security."

