"Ronan Farrow walked out and within 2 months published an incredible article at the New Yorker that not only won a Pulitzer, but helped trigger a massive social and cultural reckoning that continues to this day. It's the kind of journalism that you want to do as a journalist, that everyone who works in this business should want to facilitate.

— Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes"

The big picture: Farrow alleges in the book "Catch and Kill," that NBC sought to kill Farrow's reporting on Harvey Weinstein in 2017, and that NBC management feared allegations of sexual misconduct against then "Today" show host Matt Lauer could come out as a result. Farrow told "CBS This Morning" Monday that he stands by his reporting.

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.