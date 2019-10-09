What we know: Ronan Farrow's new book "Catch and Kill"

Context: Farrow began his investigation into movie mogul Weinstein in 2017 when he worked as a reporter for NBC News. The book describes how NBC reportedly tried to kill Farrow's Weinstein report because of claims against its own leadership and on-screen talent, per the New York Times.

Farrow left NBC and published his first report on Weinstein in The New Yorker in Oct. 2017.

For Farrow's reporting, he and The New Yorker were awarded a Pulitzer Prize in public service.

The allegations: The book alleges that former co-host of NBC's "Today" show Matt Lauer raped his NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

It also suggests that after Nevils filed a complaint against Lauer, Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, and Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, previously said the incident was neither criminal nor an assault.

"Catch and Kill" also dives into Lack's history of workplace affairs as executive producer of CBS newsmagazine West 57th.

Farrow asserts that Weinstein was aware of Lauer's behavior and used it as leverage against NBC executives to kill the reporter's expose, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The network denies this claim.

"Weinstein made it known to the network that he was aware of Lauer's behavior and capable of revealing it."

— Ronan Farrow, "Catch and Kill"

Weinstein also attempted to use his longtime relationship with Hillary Clinton to pressure Farrow, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Farrow writes that he received a call from Clinton's publicist, who told Weinstein the story was a "concern for us."

Farrow writes that Lisa Bloom, his attorney at the time, was actually trying to funnel information about his story to Weinstein, per Hollywood Reporter.

In a 3-part series of excerpts from "Catch and Kill," Farrow writes that an inside source — "a whistle-blower who feels ethically compelled to expose an operation from within" — revealed Weinstein's efforts to suppress allegations of assault and harassment.

Of note: Dylan Howard, an executive at the tabloid publisher American Media Inc., sued Farrow and his publisher in an attempt to prevent "Catch and Kill" from being published, according to Rolling Stone.

Farrow reported in 2017 that Howard sent a reporter to discredit actress Rose McGowan's sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.