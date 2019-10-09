What they're saying: Specifically, Lauer admitted to an extramarital affair with NBC News employee Brooke Nevils, that took place at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but denied allegations of rape, and said it "was mutual and completely consensual." Nevils, however, said she was too drunk at the time to give consent.

"The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth. There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter. Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner."

— Matt Lauer

Lauer said Nevils and he had multiple sexual encounters after the Olympics. When he ended the illicit relationship, he said Nevils filed a complaint with NBC "in an effort to rekindle the affair."

"I attempted to go back to my life and pretend as if nothing had happened. I understand how that must have made her feel. However, being upset or having second thoughts does not give anyone the right to make false accusations years later about an affair in which they fully and willingly participated."

NBC said in a statement to Farrow: "Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

