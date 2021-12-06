Sign up for our daily briefing

Chris Cuomo accuser: On-air "hypocrisy" spurred report

Journalist Chris Cuomo. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

A woman who accused fired CNN journalist Chris Cuomo of sexual misconduct said Sunday she decided to come forward after learning of his comments about women who made similar accusations about his brother.

Why it matters: Her attorney Debra Katz said in a statement that she heard "the hypocrisy" of his on-air words about his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and was "disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women," so "retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN." Both brothers have denied allegations leveled against them.

Driving the news: Katz said her client wished to remain anonymous due to the nature of the allegations, but she came forward "because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women."

  • "CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo," Katz added.
  • Katz did not outline details of her client's allegation, but it's believed to relate to a time before the journalist joined CNN in 2013, per AP, which notes he was at ABC News before that.

What they're saying: Steven Goldberg, a spokesperson for Chris Cuomo, denied the allegation in a statement to news outlets.

  • "If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination," he said.
  • Chris Cuomo has previously said on air that he "never attacked, nor encouraged anyone to attack, any woman who came forward" and that he "never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

Flashback: Shelley Ross, a broadcast journalist and a former executive producer for ABC News, accused Chris Cuomo in a New York Times op-ed of sexual harassment at a 2005 event while he worked for ABC.

  • He responded to the allegation at the time, saying: "I apologized to her then, and I meant it."
  • CNN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 4, 2021 - Economy & Business

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

CNN said Saturday evening it has fired one of its star anchors, Chris Cuomo, following new revelations from a legal review made by the company into Cuomo's involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

Why it matters: Saturday's firing speaks to how much pressure CNN was under by employees and critics to address Cuomo's behavior.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise" — Two years of COVID-19 — Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID — Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters.
  3. Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles downWHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron — COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sarah Mucha
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vulnerable Democrats: Less Trump talk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vulnerable House Democrats are convinced they need to talk less about the man who helped them get elected: President Trump.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned nationalizing the 2022 mid-terms with emotionally-charged issues — from Critical Race Theory to Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — will hamstring their ability to sell the local benefits of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow