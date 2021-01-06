The New York Stock Exchange again reversed course Wednesday and announced it would delist three major Chinese telecom companies — China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

The backdrop: The NYSE originally announced it would delist the companies on New Year's Eve in order to comply with a White House executive order. The exchange then reversed course late on Monday and said it would no longer delist the telecoms.

Why it matters: The delisting complies with a November executive order that restricts American companies and individuals from owning shares in 31 Chinese companies with links to the People’s Liberation Army, as part of an eleventh-hour effort from the Trump administration to increase pressure on China.

The NYSE said its latest reversal came after the Treasury Department's Foreign Assets Control office told the exchange on Tuesday that President Trump's order explicitly applies to equity-related securities of the three companies.

Trump signed a separate executive order on Tuesday to prohibit transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. The White House deemed the apps a national security threat given their ability to access private information about their users.

What's next: Trading in securities associated with the three companies will be suspended early on Jan. 11.