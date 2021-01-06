Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New York Stock Exchange again says it will delist 3 Chinese telecoms

The New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 18. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange again reversed course Wednesday and announced it would delist three major Chinese telecom companies — China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

The backdrop: The NYSE originally announced it would delist the companies on New Year's Eve in order to comply with a White House executive order. The exchange then reversed course late on Monday and said it would no longer delist the telecoms.

Why it matters: The delisting complies with a November executive order that restricts American companies and individuals from owning shares in 31 Chinese companies with links to the People’s Liberation Army, as part of an eleventh-hour effort from the Trump administration to increase pressure on China.

  • The NYSE said its latest reversal came after the Treasury Department's Foreign Assets Control office told the exchange on Tuesday that President Trump's order explicitly applies to equity-related securities of the three companies.
  • Trump signed a separate executive order on Tuesday to prohibit transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. The White House deemed the apps a national security threat given their ability to access private information about their users.

What's next: Trading in securities associated with the three companies will be suspended early on Jan. 11.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 5, 2021 - Economy & Business

NYSE no longer intends to delist Chinese firms despite U.S. executive order

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday it no longer plans to delist three Chinese companies.

Why it matters: The NYSE said last Thursday it would suspend trading action from Jan. 7 for China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom Hong Kong following a Trump executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump bans transactions with eight Chinese software apps

Trump speaking at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Jan. 4. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that prohibits transactions with eight Chinese software applications, claiming they pose a national security threat given their ability to access private information about their users.

Why it matters: The order comes two weeks before Trump leaves office, and it remains unclear whether President-elect Biden will continue enforcing Trump’s bans on Chinese companies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
22 hours ago - World

The scope of forced labor in Xinjiang is bigger than we knew

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China has constructed a vast string of factories inside the walls of Xinjiang mass internment camps, and Chinese authorities are forcing thousands of Muslim minorities to work in cotton fields, according to two recent investigations.

Why it matters: Xinjiang products are deeply integrated into lucrative supply chains around the world. The Chinese Communist Party's official embrace of coerced labor will force Western governments and institutions to choose between pleasing business leaders or enforcing universal human rights values.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow