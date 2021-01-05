Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

NYSE no longer intends to delist Chinese companies despite U.S. executive order

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday it no longer plans to delist three Chinese companies.

Why it matters: The NYSE said last Thursday it would suspend trading action from Jan. 7 for China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. following a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

What they're saying: The stock exchange said in a statement that "in light of further consultation" it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action."

  • "At this time, the Issuers will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE," per the statement.
  • "NYSE Regulation will continue to evaluate the applicability of Executive Order 13959 to these Issuers and their continued listing status."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The Cheney power play

Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney takes the oath of office, Jan. 3, 2017. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney have pulled a power play against President Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election.

Driving the news: The elder Cheney helped pull together an op-ed from all 10 living former defense secretaries to warn against military intervention to thwart a transfer of power. Liz Cheney pounded out a 21-page argument against plans to try to stall certification of Biden's win.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondStef W. Kight
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives plot 11th-hour Trump impeachment over Georgia call

President Trump heading to campaign in Georgia for the two U.S. Senate runoffs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump may have little more than two weeks left in office, but House Democrats are talking about impeaching him — again.

Why it matters: The party is split over how to respond to his phone call asking the Georgia secretary of state to change his state’s vote totals. Progressives including Ilhan Omar are talking another impeachment, while others such as Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) favor a lesser move like censure. The ticking clock factors into both approaches.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Vote on 2020 shapes 2024

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republican lawmakers planning to run for president in 2024 have spent weeks in urgent conversations with advisers as they made the high-stakes call on whether to support objections to this week’s congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Why it matters: Republican sources tell Axios these lawmakers view Wednesday's vote as potentially decisive for their presidential viability, much like would-be 2004 Democratic candidates fixated over the 2002 Iraq War vote.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow