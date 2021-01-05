The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday it no longer plans to delist three Chinese companies.

Why it matters: The NYSE said last Thursday it would suspend trading action from Jan. 7 for China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. following a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

What they're saying: The stock exchange said in a statement that "in light of further consultation" it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action."

"At this time, the Issuers will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE," per the statement.

"NYSE Regulation will continue to evaluate the applicability of Executive Order 13959 to these Issuers and their continued listing status."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.