Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The New York Stock Exchange announced late Monday it no longer plans to delist three Chinese companies.
Why it matters: The NYSE said last Thursday it would suspend trading action from Jan. 7 for China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. following a U.S. executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.
What they're saying: The stock exchange said in a statement that "in light of further consultation" it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action."
- "At this time, the Issuers will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE," per the statement.
- "NYSE Regulation will continue to evaluate the applicability of Executive Order 13959 to these Issuers and their continued listing status."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.