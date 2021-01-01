Get the latest market trends in your inbox

NYSE to delist three Chinese companies on U.S. executive order

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange announced late on Thursday that it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with an executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

Why it matters: The announcement, coming late on New Year's Eve when many aren't paying attention, is the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China.

Details: The companies — China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. — will be suspended from trading between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, and proceedings to delist them have started, the exchange said in a statement.

  • The companies have separate listings in Hong Kong and generate their revenue in China. They have no meaningful presence in the U.S. outside of their listings on the NYSE, according to Bloomberg.

The executive order, signed by President Trump in November, prohibits American companies and individuals from owning shares in any of the 31 Chinese companies previously listed as enabling the People’s Liberation Army, effective Jan. 11.

  • The order said the People’s Liberation Army is a threat to the U.S. and is “increasingly exploiting United States capital” to gain an edge in its military-industrial complex.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: China Mobile, currently valued at $117 billion, has been a mainstay of the New York Stock Exchange since its blockbuster IPO in 1997.

  • Its arrival on the Big Board was a major development in the globalization of capital markets. Its ignoble departure is a sign that their deglobalization has truly begun.

Axios
Updated Dec 30, 2020 - World

China jails Hong Kong activists caught fleeing for Taiwan by speedboat

A "Save the Twelve" parade in Hong Kong in support of the Hong Kongers who were caught at sea on their way to Taiwan. Photo: Alberto Buzzola/LightRocket via Getty Images

A court in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday imprisoned 10 pro-democracy activists who tried to flee Hong Kong by speedboat and deported back home two minors who were with them.

The big picture: Coast guards caught the group in August 45 miles southeast of Hong Kong Island on their way to Taiwan, which has become a refuge for the city's pro-democracy exiles, per the New York Times.

Zachary Basu
Dec 30, 2020 - World

EU strikes investment deal with China despite forced labor concerns

European leaders meet via videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping to finalize the investment deal. Photo: Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP

The European Union on Wednesday finalized an agreement in principle on a long-delayed investment deal with China, appearing to defy resistance from within the EU and a request for consultations about "common concerns" from the incoming Biden administration.

Why it matters: The deal will open up both markets to investment and commit Beijing to ending certain unfair trading practices, strengthening economic ties between the EU and its second-largest trading partner.

Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Dec 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intel on Chinese bounties

Trump speaks during a press conference on China in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is declassifying as-yet uncorroborated intelligence, recently briefed to President Trump, that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers, two senior administration officials tell Axios.

The big picture: The disclosure of this unconfirmed intelligence comes 21 days before the end of Trump's presidency, after he has vowed to ratchet up pressure on China, and months after news reports indicated that the Russians had secretly offered bounties for Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

