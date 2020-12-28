Get the latest market trends in your inbox
A car displaying a poster of jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan follows a caravan funeral procession in Pasadena, Los Angeles, honoring COVID-19 victims in November. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A court in Shanghai, China, sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison Monday after finding her guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" by reporting on the early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, per rights groups.
Why it matters: Zhang Zhan's case marks the "first known conviction of someone who chronicled authorities’ early struggle to manage the outbreak," Bloomberg notes. There's no free press in China. She came to the attention of authorities in February, after her reports were widely shared on social media. The 37-year-old former lawyer has been detained since last May, AFP reports.
