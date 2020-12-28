Get the latest market trends in your inbox

China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan coronavirus reports

A car displaying a poster of jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan follows a caravan funeral procession in Pasadena, Los Angeles, honoring COVID-19 victims in November. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A court in Shanghai, China, sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison Monday after finding her guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" by reporting on the early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, per rights groups.

Why it matters: Zhang Zhan's case marks the "first known conviction of someone who chronicled authorities’ early struggle to manage the outbreak," Bloomberg notes. There's no free press in China. She came to the attention of authorities in February, after her reports were widely shared on social media. The 37-year-old former lawyer has been detained since last May, AFP reports.

Go deeper: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief billThe record-breaking stimulus.
  2. Health: New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries — WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic".
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Health

U.S. hits grim new milestones as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out

A team of health care workers in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 16. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the U.S. surpassed 19 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins. The U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at over 333,000.

The big picture: The New York Times notes this means "at least 1 in 17" Americans have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. The Census Bureau estimated the U.S. population to be about 330,750,000 for the last week of December, per CNN. That means the virus has killed roughly one in every 1,000 in the U.S.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

