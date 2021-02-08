Sign up for our daily briefing

Australian journalist arrested in China on spying charges

CGTN anchor Cheng Lei during the Web Summit 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been formally arrested in China after some six months in detention "on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas," Australia's government said.

The big picture: Already strained relations between China and Australia have deteriorated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • In September, two other Australian journalists were flown home from China after seeking diplomatic refuge following visits by police.
  • The police said they were "persons of interest in an investigation" into Cheng, who had been a TV presenter for Chinese state media outlet CGTN before her detention, according to the journalists.

What they're saying: "We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms," said Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne in a statement.

Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 masked and socially distanced fans in Tampa. 

The big picture: With the win, 43-year-old Brady moves to an unprecedented 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at challenging for that throne.

  • Mahomes, visibly battling a foot injury, had an uncharacteristically bad day under center as the Chiefs' depleted offensive line had no answers for the Bucs’ fearsome pass rush.
Jonathan Swan
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

AFL-CIO leader: Clinton, Obama let down unions

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that former Presidents Clinton and Obama didn't understand unions' importance — and were disappointments to organized labor because of it.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has surrounded himself with people that are worker-friendly, so that in the multitude of decisions that are made every day without the president being involved, they're going to think about the impact it has on workers," Trumka said.

Jonathan Swan
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top union leader: Biden's Keystone plan wrong, will cost U.S. jobs

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that he wished President Biden hadn't canceled the Keystone XL pipeline his first day in office — because it will cost some good-paying union jobs.

Why this matters: Organized labor is crucial to the Biden coalition. But there are significant tensions among environmentalists, the president's team addressing climate change and some parts of the labor movement.

