Trump admin appeals to Supreme Court to stop Census count early

The Trump administration filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court Wednesday in an attempt to stop the Census count early, after a federal judge ordered that it continue through Oct. 31, the Economist first reported.

Driving the news: A federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration's request earlier Wednesday to end the count early, after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction in San Jose, California, allowing the head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October.

Catch up quick: The Census Bureau said last Friday it would continue its count through Oct. 31 as ordered by Koh, who indicated last month she may move forward with contempt proceedings after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defied the injunction when he ordered the 2020 Census and field operations to end Oct. 5.