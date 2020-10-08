1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin appeals to Supreme Court to stop Census count early

A September Census event in Reading, Pennsylvania. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The Trump administration filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court Wednesday in an attempt to stop the Census count early, after a federal judge ordered that it continue through Oct. 31, the Economist first reported.

Driving the news: A federal appeals court rejected the Trump administration's request earlier Wednesday to end the count early, after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction in San Jose, California, allowing the head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October.

Catch up quick: The Census Bureau said last Friday it would continue its count through Oct. 31 as ordered by Koh, who indicated last month she may move forward with contempt proceedings after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defied the injunction when he ordered the 2020 Census and field operations to end Oct. 5.

Orion Rummler
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staf, meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Pentagon on Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The no. 2 Marine general, Gary Thomas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he and other senior military leaders began quarantining due to possible exposure to the virus.

Driving the news: Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders, including Thomas, entered quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, per the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Jacob Knutson
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence defends hosting Amy Coney Barrett Rose Garden ceremony during pandemic

Vice President Pence defended the White House's decision to hold a large event in the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, noting that it was outdoors and "many people" were tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

Why it matters: Multiple people who attended the event later tested positive for the virus, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, multiple aides to the president and two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Fadel Allassan
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Trump's COVID response the greatest presidential failure in U.S. history

Sen. Kamala Harris opened the vice presidential debate on Wednesday by condemning the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The pandemic is the single most dominant focus of the debate and the election, especially now that President Trump himself has contracted COVID-19. Harris used the moment to hammer Vice President Pence for heading a government response that has seen over 210,000 Americans die from the virus.

