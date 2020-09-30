1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge suggests contempt proceedings after Wilbur Ross defies order on Census

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City in December. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday indicated she may move forward with contempt proceedings after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defied court orders to continue the 2020 Census, Talking Points Memo first reported.

Driving the news: Ross instructed the Census to end its field operations Oct. 5, despite Judge Lucy Koh's preliminary injunction in San Jose, California, last week allowing the head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October. Koh said Monday Ross was "doing exactly" what she instructed the Trump administration not to in the order, per Bloomberg.

  • Koh's injunction suspended the Census Bureau's deadline for ending the once-in-a-decade count on Sept. 30, reimposing an older Census Bureau proposal to end operations on Oct. 31, according to AP.

Of note: The judge indicated she may look at other ways to hold the government to account, Bloomberg notes.

  • "You don’t have to call it contempt," she said. "You can call it something else."
  • The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Unsealed opinion: Trump TikTok ban likely overstepped legal authority

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal court judge on Sunday granted TikTok's request for a temporary restraining order against a ban by the Trump administration.

Driving the news: Judge Carl Nichols on Monday unsealed his opinion, in which he concluded that the ban seeks to regulate the exchange of "informational materials" — something that's expressly exempted from the law laying out the emergency powers Trump invoked.

Jacob Knutson
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

Responding to President Trump' insistence that the Democratic Party "wants to go socialist medicine," Joe Biden said at the presidential debate on Tuesday: "I am the Democratic Party."

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Democratic nominee is not in control of his party, and that he will be "dominated" by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Unlike other candidates who Biden ran against in the Democratic primary, he does not support Medicare for All or abolishing private health insurance.

Axios
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden hits back at Trump interruptions: "Will you shut up, man?"

The first presidential debate got off to a raucous start on Tuesday night, with President Trump repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden to the point that the Democratic nominee told his opponent to "shut up."

Why it matters: About half an hour in, the debate had become increasingly difficult to watch due to the near-constant cross-talk. Some aides had feared that Biden would lose his cool in response to Trump's antics, but the result has mostly been that the debate has centered around each candidate sniping at each other, rather than putting forward a vision for the country.