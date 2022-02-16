CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships to "high"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its pandemic travel health alert for cruise ships from "very high" to "high" on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Under the CDC's new level 3 guidance, the health agency suggests that travelers ensure they're "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccine inoculations before embarking on cruises.

Yes, but: "If you are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, avoid cruise ship travel even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC advises in the guidance.

Flashback: The CDC last December raised its travel health notice to the highest level under the four-level system, advising people to "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status" due to an increased threat of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

