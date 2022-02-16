CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships to "high"

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships to "high"

Rebecca Falconer

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its pandemic travel health alert for cruise ships from "very high" to "high" on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Under the CDC's new level 3 guidance, the health agency suggests that travelers ensure they're "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccine inoculations before embarking on cruises.

Yes, but: "If you are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, avoid cruise ship travel even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC advises in the guidance.

Flashback: The CDC last December raised its travel health notice to the highest level under the four-level system, advising people to "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status" due to an increased threat of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper: CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
58 mins ago - Sports

U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

Matt Knies #67 of Team USA and Martin Gernat #28 of Team Slovakia fall pursuing the puck in overtime during the men’s Ice hockey quarterfinal match on Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The top-seeded American hockey team is out of Beijing Winter Olympic Games medal contention after losing a quarterfinal penalty shootout 3-2 to Slovakia.

Between the lines: This year’s hockey tournament differs from the recent past as NHL players are not taking part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flashback: The U.S. also failed to make the Olympic semifinals four years ago.

What's next: The U.S. women's hockey team plays Canada's for the gold medal at 11pm ET on Wednesday.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

Team USA silver medallist Nicholas Goepper (L) embraces gold medalist teammate Alex Hall during the men's freestyle skiing freeski slopestyle final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Par in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Alex Hall won an Olympic gold medal and and Nick Goepper silver for Team USA in the freeski slopestyle on Day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

By the numbers: Hall clinched a 90.01 score on his first run, while Goepper secured second, with 86.48. Sweden's Jesper Tjader won the bronze medal with a 85.35 score.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

⛸️ Russian Kamila Valieva leads short program in first event since doping ruling

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!