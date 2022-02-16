Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships

Axios

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its pandemic travel health alert for cruise ships from "very high" to "high" on Tuesday.

Driving the news: CDC spokesperson Caitlin Shockey said in a statement that the agency lowered the travel health notice to level 3 due to decreasing COVID-19 cases on cruise ships operating in the U.S., per the Washington Post.

  • The CDC suggests that travelers ensure they're "up to date" with their coronavirus vaccine inoculations before embarking on cruises.
  • "If you are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, avoid cruise ship travel even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC advises in the guidance.

Flashback: The CDC last December raised its travel health notice to the highest level under the four-level system, advising people to "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status" due to an increased threat of COVID-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

By the numbers: Cruise ships reported 14,803 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12, WashPost notes.

What they're saying: The Cruise Lines International Association in a statement called the level adjustment "a step in the right direction."

  • "Cruise ships have medical, isolation and quarantine facilities on site, implement extensive response plans using private shoreside resources, and have created an environment where almost every single person is fully vaccinated," the trade association added.

CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional

Ina FriedRebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

U.S. men's hockey team crashes out of Winter Olympics

Matt Knies #67 of Team USA and Martin Gernat #28 of Team Slovakia fall pursuing the puck in overtime during the men’s Ice hockey quarterfinal match on Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The top-seeded American hockey team is out of Beijing Winter Olympic Games medal contention after losing a quarterfinal penalty shootout 3-2 to Slovakia on Wednesday.

Details: The Americans came from behind in the second period to lead 2-1, but Slovakia's Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation to force the game into overtime at Beijing's National Indoor Stadium.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

🏒 U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 12 highlights

Medal count
Margaret Harding McGill
8 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Biden's new power player on broadband and Big Tech

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The new leader of a little-known agency within the Commerce Department starts the job tasked with connecting every American to the internet, but also has ambitions to tackle Big Tech issues on the horizon.

Why it matters: Alan Davidson, the newly confirmed head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will manage tens of billions of federal spending on broadband — but he's also talking about helping set administration policy around app stores and privacy.

Go deeper

