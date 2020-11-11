Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

"Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread ... Individual benefit increases with increasing community mask use."
  • It is the strongest message yet on the importance of wearing face coverings to protect against the coronavirus.

Of note: Face masks became a partisan issue earlier in the year, but has become less so as the pandemic rages on. Polls show a majority of Democrats and Republicans support wearing face coverings in public spaces.

  • President-elect Joe Biden has implored people to wear face coverings, saying on Monday: "A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together."
  • President Trump and his allies have said the issue is one of individual responsibility.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases are surging across the U.S., which surpassed 10 million confirmed infections on Monday.

  • The U.S. hit a record-high 130,989 new cases on Tuesday, while the number of people in hospitals across the country with the virus reached a peak of 61,964.

Go deeper: Universal mask use could save 130,000 lives in U.S.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details, including the stance of Biden and Trump on masks.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19The best coronavirus news so far — Virus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  2. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  3. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

When a red state is overwhelmed

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Utah's new coronavirus restrictions — including a statewide mask mandate — are receiving mixed reviews from the state legislature, the Salt Lake City Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Utah implemented the new restrictions in light of a swelling caseload and the threat of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, and may provide an example of what's to come in red states across the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A waiter stands on an empty street in downtown Lisbon on Nov. 9, after Portugal introduced a night-time curfew for 70% of the population, including the capital and also the coastal city of Porto. It'll last for at least two weeks, per the BBC. Photo: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Hungary have become the latest European countries to impose partial lockdowns, with curfews going into effect overnight. Governments across the continent are imposing more restrictions in attempts to curb COVID-19 spikes.

The big picture: Over 9.2 million cases have been reported to the European Centre for Disease Control. Per the ECDC, France has the most (almost 1.8 million) followed by Spain (over 1.3 million) and the United Kingdom (nearly 1.2 million). The COVID death rate per 100,000 of the population is highest in the Czech Republic (25), followed by Belgium (19) and Hungary (10.4).

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!