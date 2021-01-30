Sign up for our daily briefing

Casinos add fantasy sports in high-stakes partnerships

Betting lines at Race & Sports SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Casinos, internet gambling, sports betting and fantasy sports are all colliding with new, high-stakes partnerships, AP reports.

Why it matters: This expansion is leading Wall Street analysts to predict fast-growing revenue in the U.S. over the next five to 10 years. Morgan Stanley sees a $15 billion sports betting and internet gambling market by 2025.

Driving the news: Two casino companies announced deals this week with fantasy sports providers, according to AP.

  • Bally's acquired the daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight, and Caesars Entertainment announced a strategic investment in SuperDraft, a daily fantasy sports company.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 Proud Boys members charged with conspiracy related to pro-Trump Capitol riot

A person carrying a Proud Boys flag in Richmond, Virginia, on Jan. 18. Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

Two members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were indicted Friday on federal charges for conspiring to obstruct law enforcement from protecting the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump siege on Jan. 6, the Department of Justice announced.

The state of play: Dominic Pezzola, 43, and William Pepe, 31, removed temporary metal barricades erected by the Capitol Police to control access to the Capitol, and stole property belonging to Capitol Police officers, per the indictment.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdownGermany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - Health

CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order late Friday requiring face coverings on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Details: The order will go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and extends beyond the previous guidance announced by the White House.

