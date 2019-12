Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Since the demise of the federal ban on state-authorized sports betting 18 months ago, 18 states (plus Washington, D.C.) have joined Nevada in moving to legalize sports wagering.

Driving the news: New Jersey sports bettors wagered $562+ million in November (86% via online bets), eclipsing the state's previous record of $487 million, set in October. Overall, sports betting has generated $4+ billion in wagers for New Jersey this year.