Car rental prices soar ahead of holiday travel

TuAnh Dam

Hertz Car Rental. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Car rental prices are shooting up while travelers have fewer choices to choose from during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: The shortage can be traced to a rise in holiday travel, which is near pre-pandemic levels even with COVID cases rising due to the Omicron variant.

The big picture: The car rental industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, but made a comeback earlier this year after the vaccine rollout.

  • Companies tried to restock to meet demand, but were unable to do so because of a chip shortage.

By the numbers: The average daily rental rate in the U.S. in December was $81, up 31% from 2020, according to travel company Kayak, the WSJ writes.

  • Pre-pandemic, the average rental rate was around $46 a day in December.

What they're saying: Hertz and Enterprise Holdings Inc. both told the WSJ that they are "taking steps to alleviate constraints" by moving stock and staff to high-demand locations.

  • Both companies also said they were trying to raise inventory by "non-traditional" means such as buying from dealerships instead of directly from manufacturers.

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
7 hours ago - Science

NASA's next great telescope is set for launch

The golden mirrors of the JWST on Earth. Photo: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch to space on Christmas Day.

Why it matters: The JWST is designed to capture the light of some of the first galaxies that coalesced after the Big Bang, learn more about how stars form, peer into the atmospheres of alien planets and more.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow