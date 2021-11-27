Sign up for our daily briefing

Americans are super-sizing their holiday travel

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are rushing back into holiday travel, and many are taking even longer trips now than they did before the pandemic began.

The big picture: After skipping Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings last year, many people are eager to maximize this year's celebrations with friends and family. And flexible remote working arrangements make that easier than ever.

  • "Bleisure travel" — tacking a few leisure days onto a business trip — isn't new. But over the past year, that idea has flipped. Now, people are adding remote working days to their vacations.
  • "The pandemic has reshaped society. And I think how Americans travel for the holidays may be one of those lasting changes," Mike Daher, Deloitte's vice chairman of U.S. transportation, hospitality and services, tells Axios.

Details: Overall, an estimated 53.4 million people are traipsing through airports or sitting in traffic jams this Thanksgiving weekend, says AAA — very close to 2019 levels. And there's evidence people are stretching out their holiday travel, and planning more trips before year-end.

  • Airbnb says bookings for long-term stays during the holidays are up nearly nearly 70% in the U.S., compared to the same time in 2019.
  • It expects that trend to extend past New Year’s into 2022.
  • CLEAR, which runs biometric security kiosks at many airports, says the median trip length of its members has doubled in 2021 vs. 2019.

The extended holiday travel is driven, in part, by people blending travel and work.

  • Working vacationers plan to take twice as many trips, and to stay longer, than those who intend to disconnect for the holidays, according to a Deloitte survey.
  • Three in four workers said they'll add at least one day to their holiday trips and 38% says they'll add three to six days.
  • They also say they'll increase their vacation travel budget because of their company's work from home policies.

What they're saying: Younger, tech-savvy workers are behind the working holiday vacations, Daher explains.

  • "This younger generation wants a different lifestyle when it comes to work. They want to travel more, experience life, and enjoy the flexibility that older generations aren't accustomed to."

The bottom line: Younger workers might have fewer vacation days than their older colleagues, but remote work allows them to spend the holidays with their loved ones anyway.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

Thanksgiving air travel doubles 2020 level

Travelers wait in a long queue at the security checkpoint of Orlando International Airport on Nov. 24. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.3 million airline passengers on Wednesday — the highest number since the start of the pandemic and more than double the number of people who passed through TSA security checkpoints on the same day last year.

Driving the news: TSA said last week it expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period this year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 mins ago - Health

First cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant discovered in United Kingdom

People wearing masks walk in London on Nov. 25. Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Two cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant were detected in the United Kingdom over night, the U.K. Health Security Agency announced Saturday.

Why it matters: The discovery comes as the world scrambles to respond to concerns over the new variant, discovered in South Africa earlier this week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 49 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Pity the "green" car buyer

Expand chart
Data: IHS Markit Data; Note: Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Americans are more open than ever to trading in their gas cars for electrified vehicles — but they're flummoxed by the confusing array of green options arriving in showrooms.

Why it matters: Getting up to speed on the differences among hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles will be a challenge for car buyers — and salespeople, too — as we transition away from gas-powered vehicles over the next decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

