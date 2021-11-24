Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Charted: The return of holiday travel

Expand chart
Data: TSA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Air travel is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

  • What to watch: The total number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year — by car, bus, train or plane — could reach 53 million, according to AAA, or 95% of 2019 levels.

Go deeper

Adam Tamburin
Nov 23, 2021 - Axios Nashville

Thanksgiving travel returns in Tennessee

Passengers waiting at Nashville International Airport. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Thanksgiving travel is almost back to normal in Tennessee, according to AAA projections.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Michael Mooney
Nov 22, 2021 - Axios Dallas

DFW braces for holiday travel surge

Photo: Angus Mordant for Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 2.3 million passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

  • That's a 70% increase over the number of flyers during the same time last year, and 95% of the volume the airport experienced in 2019.

Why it matters: Both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced weekends of mass cancellations this fall, when the number of travelers was a fraction of what they'll be this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Taylor Allen
Nov 23, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

A smart guide to Thanksgiving travel in the Philadelphia region

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Thanksgiving travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region, even as COVID-19 rates continue to increase.

By the numbers: More than 630,000 Philadelphia-area residents will be traveling over the holiday weekend, with most hitting the roads, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

  • AAA told Axios it expects a roughly 9% increase in Philly-area residents traveling by car and an 81% jump in people flying compared to this time last year.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

