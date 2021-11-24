Charted: The return of holiday travel

Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 2.3 million passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

That's a 70% increase over the number of flyers during the same time last year, and 95% of the volume the airport experienced in 2019.

Why it matters: Both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced weekends of mass cancellations this fall, when the number of travelers was a fraction of what they'll be this week.