Capitol mob assault costs more public freedoms

A screen from Mayor Muriel Bowser's PowerPoint presentation today. Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week's siege is turning the nation's capital into Fortress Washington.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of Capitol assault, security has been heightened throughout D.C., prompting the question: Will the loss of freedoms be temporary or permanent? It's also sparked rage that prior defenses proved so porous.

National Park Service authorities announced Monday they have closed the Washington Monument through Joe Biden's inauguration.

  • The Washington Post reported up to 15,000 National Guard troops could be sent to the city to ensure security for the event.
  • Mayor Muriel Bowser asked President Trump to issue a emergency declaration to release extra security funding. He later agreed. She also asked tourists to stay away from the city.
  • Groups of U.S. Park Police officers are already patrolling the Lincoln Memorial. Barriers are spread at the foot of the steps where Martin Luther King Jr. once spoke, with a gap for pedestrians that can be closed at a moment's notice.
  • Security fencing now surrounds the Capitol, and National Guard troops are stationed on the perimeter. The fence will remain for 30 days.
  • Crews have reinstalled plywood on offices and storefronts throughout downtown after removing it following Election Day.

The backstory: After the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, vehicle traffic was permanently blocked from Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

  • Following the 9/11 attacks, thousands of bollards were drilled into the ground around all federal buildings to halt truck bombs.
  • Rifle-toting police and dog teams also stretched along the perimeter of the Capitol, no longer letting pedestrians enjoy sunsets from its western face.
  • Congress also spent over $600 million on the Capitol Visitors Center, pushing security checkpoints farther away from the building.
  • Throughout the Trump administration, unscalable fencing has been repeatedly installed, expanded and removed from sidewalks and parks surrounding the White House, enlarging the no-tourist zone.

What they're saying: "I hate all these fences going up," Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) told CNN this afternoon, saying he hopes they can come down soon.

  • Malinowski urged authorities to pursue extremists and domestic terrorists in their hometowns.
  • "We need to go on offense," he said.

Mike Allen, author of AM
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Bowser calls for more DHS security for Biden's inauguration due to "continued threat" of violence

Bowser at a press conference on Jan. 7. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend federal assistance with maintaining security in the city for Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, citing "the chaos, injury, and death" that stemmed from a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bowser cited the "continued threat" of violence related to the breach, asking the DHS to extend a designation that will allow the U.S. Secret Service to lead security coordination for events, Jan. 11–24, for the inauguration. The current period is Jan. 19–21.

