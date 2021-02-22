Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Google to lift political ad ban put in place following Capitol siege

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Monday that its platforms will resume accepting all political ads starting Wednesday, after banning them following last month's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Google and rival Facebook have been instituting political ad bans on and off over the past few months to slow the spread of misinformation and curb confusion around sensitive events, like the Capitol attack and the election.

Details: Google says a limited version of its "sensitive events" policy went into effect January 13th after the violent events in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • The ban meant that advertisers were not be able to run any political ads or ads "referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the U.S. Capitol, or future planned protests on these topics," according to an email sent to ad buyers last month.
  • The resumption of political ads means that the sensitive events policy put in place last month has been lifted.
  • In order to resume buying ads, advertisers will need to use the self-service appeals tool in the Google Ads portal to have their existing ads re-reviewed, the email says.
  • "If they are otherwise policy compliant, then our reviewers will approve the ad and it will be eligible to begin serving."

The big picture: Google and Facebook are the two biggest digital platforms for political ads. Their bans over the past few months have meant that more advertisers have shifted dollars to other digital platforms, like smart TVs, that don't offer the same levels of transparency.

Lachlan Markay
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Previewing GOP's Biden-era villains

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In a first taste of Republicans' Biden-era villains, the Virginia GOP is rolling out some of Donald Trump's favorites — China and Hillary Clinton — for the state's 2021 election.

Why it matters: Virginia’s off-year elections are an early battleground in defining the Republicans’ post-Trump identity. A spate of attacks against GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin appears to be drawing from the same playbook, hyping familiar Trump-era GOP villains.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Collins, Romney to vote "no" on Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Monday they will not vote to confirm President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden.

Why it matters: The moderate Republicans were viewed as possible saviors to Tanden's nomination, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) became the first Democratic senator to oppose one of Biden's nominees last week. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has not yet announced how she intends to vote.

Zachary Basu
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court clears way for Manhattan prosecutors to subpoena Trump's taxes

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by former President Trump's lawyers to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from enforcing a subpoena for eight years of his personal and financial tax returns.

Why it matters: It was the last legal hurdle in the former president's long-running legal battle to shield his tax returns from prosecutors — and the second time that the Supreme Court has dealt Trump a defeat in the case.

