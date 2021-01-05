Facebook will resume political ad ban in Georgia after polls close

Following the Georgia runoff elections, the Facebook ban that restricts ads on social issues, elections and politics nationwide will be reimplemented in the state, the company said on Tuesday.

The big picture: The company has been trying to adapt its political ad policies in real time to curb confusion and possible misinformation around the election results.

Flashback: Facebook said last month it would begin letting advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections starting Dec. 16 at 9am PT, even as its broader temporary political ad ban remained in place.

The update Tuesday brings its policies back to where they were in the state.

On Dec. 10, Google lifted its full post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3.

Go deeper: Facebook lifts political ad ban for Georgia runoffs