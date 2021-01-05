Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Facebook will resume political ad ban in Georgia after polls close

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Following the Georgia runoff elections, the Facebook ban that restricts ads on social issues, elections and politics nationwide will be reimplemented in the state, the company said on Tuesday.

The big picture: The company has been trying to adapt its political ad policies in real time to curb confusion and possible misinformation around the election results.

Flashback: Facebook said last month it would begin letting advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections starting Dec. 16 at 9am PT, even as its broader temporary political ad ban remained in place.

  • The update Tuesday brings its policies back to where they were in the state.
  • On Dec. 10, Google lifted its full post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly $500 million spent on ads for Georgia Senate races

The Georgia Senate runoff races are among the most expensive Senate races in history, according to advertising spend figures from Ad Impact.

The big picture: Collectively, nearly $500 million worth of ads targeting Georgia voters has been spent in two months.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.

Axios
Jan 4, 2021 - Podcasts

The GOP's election rebellion

It's a busy first week of the year in American politics. On Wednesday, dozens of Republican members of Congress are planning to rebel against GOP leadership and refuse to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the presidential race. At the same time, protesters are converging on Washington, D.C. And: President Trump is still trying to change the outcome of the presidential election.

  • Plus, record early turnout ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia.
  • And, the future of the United Kingdom as Brexit takes effect.
