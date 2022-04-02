A flood of cancer drugs has entered the market over the last decade, and some have been game changers for treating the disease.

A flood of cancer drugs has entered the market over the last decade, and some have been game changers for treating the disease.

However, most are yielding only incremental advances: They're important to patients, but may be ballooning the already enormous cost of cancer care.

Why it matters: Some experts argue that the financial incentives to develop drugs mimicking those already on the market are detrimental to patients because they divert resources from truly transformative discoveries.

What's happening: Immunotherapies — which harness a person's own immune system to fight cancer cells — have attracted the most attention.

CAR-T therapies, which modify a person's immune cells to attack cancer cells, have been successful in treating some blood cancers and melanoma. Researchers are now trying to adapt them for treating breast, lung and other "solid tumor" cancers.

Checkpoint inhibitor drugs — like Keytruda and Yervoy — block specific proteins on the immune system's T cells so they can attack cancer cells. Several have been approved by the FDA to treat breast, cervical, colon and other cancers.

drugs — like Keytruda and Yervoy — block specific proteins on the immune system's T cells so they can attack cancer cells. Several have been approved by the FDA to treat breast, cervical, colon and other cancers. Keytruda, for example, has significantly improved the survival rates of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, though it still hovers at just 23% over five years in patients who haven't previously received other treatments and is even lower in those who have.

Reality check: The treatments are expensive. They only work in some people — and it isn't clear why.

Combining different checkpoint inhibitor drugs or administering them alongside CAR-T and other therapies has yielded incremental advances.

By the numbers: The number of cancer drugs approved by the FDA rose from eight in 2009 to 57 in 2020, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open in December.

But of the 332 approvals over those 12 years, only 16% were based on new drug approaches.

The rest were additional approvals of an existing drug or first approvals of a "me-too" drug that enters an existing class of treatment.

The big picture: The U.S. spends hundreds of billions of dollars on cancer care each year, a portion of which is paid out of pocket by patients themselves.

But experts question how much the last decade of advances have actually moved the needle.

The 92 new cancer drugs approved for the first time between 2000 and 2016 extended overall survival by a median of only 2.4 months — or 73 days, according to a 2020 study in JAMA Network Open.

“Patients need choices and the marketplace needs competition, but unfortunately so much of drug development is redundant without a meaningful improvement in outcomes or lower costs for patients," said former FDA deputy commissioner and NIH oncologist Anand Shah.

The other side: Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry trade group, said the studies “are biased and seem intended to diminish the massive progress that has been made in the last three decades to bring cancer deaths down and the incalculable value of the hope and extended life these treatments bring to people with cancer and their families."

Between the lines: Some of these approvals allowed new types of drugs to be used for different tumors, which is clearly meaningful to patients. And me-too drugs can also have value, like if they have milder side effects in a particular patient or are more convenient to administer.

But overall, even as the total number of drug approvals spiked each year, the portion of those drugs that were truly novel declined, according to the JAMA study.

Since blockbuster drugs are known to work on a particular target, companies "keep tweaking that pathway and coming up with variations on a theme, and that does come at the exclusion of other potentially novel targets," says Russell Pachynski, a professor of oncology at Washington University in St. Louis who specializes in prostate cancer.

Plus, me-too drugs don't drive down drug prices.

"When you’re getting to a 5th and 6th cancer drug in a class, you’re not addressing that unmet medical need, but you’re also not getting price competition. Multiple drugs in a class of cancer medications don’t lead to reduced prices," said Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The other side: Although these new precision therapies are expensive and have had narrow success, the hope is they'll eventually offer a better approach than the current system of going through a list of treatment options to find one that works.

"If it is effective, [CAR-T] is a one dose therapy — once and done," says Yvonne Chen, a scientist at UCLA who designs CAR-T cells. Factoring in the total cost of medical care, "it is far more economically efficient compared to having three, four, five lines of therapies that eventually fail or fail from that start."

What to watch: The pipeline of cancer drugs in development is enormous. Although many of them are variations on — and new combinations of — existing treatments, others could deliver the next big advances.