California has become the first U.S. state to allow some undocumented immigrants to have full health benefits paid for by taxpayers, after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Details: The law enables an estimated 90,000 low-income adults age 25 and younger to access the state’s Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status at a cost to taxpayers $98 million, according to AP, which notes California already covers children aged 18 and younger regardless of immigration status.