California first U.S. state to offer undocumented migrants health care

Gavin Newsom attends 'Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA

California has become the first U.S. state to allow some undocumented immigrants to have full health benefits paid for by taxpayers, after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Details: The law enables an estimated 90,000 low-income adults age 25 and younger to access the state’s Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status at a cost to taxpayers $98 million, according to AP, which notes California already covers children aged 18 and younger regardless of immigration status.

Why it matters: Health care for immigrants is likely to become a huge topic on the campaign trail, as President Trump begins to weigh in against such proposals, per Axios' Caitlin Owens. All 10 Democratic candidates in last month's second debate said they support providing health care to undocumented migrants.

What he's saying: Trump previously called California's health care plans for migrants "crazy," per AP.

