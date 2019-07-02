California pushes ahead on health care for undocumented migrants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that his state will continue expanding government health benefits to adults who are living in the U.S. illegally, AP reports.

Why it matters: Immigrant health care is likely to become a huge topic on the campaign trail, especially since President Trump has already begun to weigh in against the proposals. The announcement follows all 10 Democratic candidates in last week's second debate saying that they support providing health care to undocumented immigrants.

