Every single Democratic candidate at the Thursday debates said they support providing health care for undocumented immigrants in the United States.
Thought bubble from Axios' Caitlin Owens: All 10 may not support abolishing private insurance, but the fact that they all support providing health insurance to undocumented immigrants shows how far left the party has shifted in the 10 years since the ACA was passed.
What they're saying:
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "This is not about a handout. This is an insurance program. We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care."
- Former Vice President Joe Biden: "You cannot let, as the mayor said, people who are sick, no matter where they come from and whatever their status, go uncovered. It's the humane thing to do."
Go deeper: