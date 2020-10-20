California will "independently review" all coronavirus vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration before allowing their distribution, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced at a news conference Monday.

Why it matters: The move that comes days after NAID director Anthony Fauci said he had "strong confidence" in FDA-approved vaccines could cast further public doubt that the federal government could release a vaccine based on political motives, rather than safety and efficacy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) made a similar announcement last month.

Of note: Newsom said he considers mid-2021 to be a realistic projection for when a vaccine could be publicly distributed, noting the "political polarization" around the issue.

"No matter who the next president is, we're going to maintain our vigilance," he added.

What else he's saying: "Of course, we don’t take anyone's word for it," Newsom said, announcing the establishment of the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

"We will do our own independently reviewed process with our world-class experts.

"These experts … will independently review and monitor any vaccine trials to guarantee safety, to guarantee equity and to guarantee the transparency of the distribution of our vaccines."

The big picture: Fauci told CBS Evening News last week that scientists should know by November or December whether potential COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and that vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials could be widely available by April if this is proven to be the case.